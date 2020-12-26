JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,715 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.