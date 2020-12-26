JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,715 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2,666.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 338,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 126,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 59,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

