JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,263 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCB opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $297.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

