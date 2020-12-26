JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,590 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $334,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNCE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $258.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

