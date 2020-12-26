JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,050.10

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,050.10 and traded as high as $1,145.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) shares last traded at $1,130.00, with a volume of 128,738 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £265.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,053.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 942.75.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

