Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

TKAYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TKAYY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.05. 37,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

