JustBet (WINR) Hits Market Cap of $113,635.84

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. JustBet has a total market cap of $113,635.84 and $153.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00195179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00633308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00328996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00087918 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

