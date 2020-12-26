Kadena Market Capitalization Achieves $8.98 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and $500,977.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00130754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00209177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00643569 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00338957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00058884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00092618 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,499,986 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

