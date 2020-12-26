KBR (NYSE:KBR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KBR by 148.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 112,503 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

