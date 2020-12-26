Kcash Reaches Market Cap of $8.24 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Kcash has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $1.13 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.