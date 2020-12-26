(KDI.V) (CVE:KDI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

(KDI.V) (CVE:KDI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.95. (KDI.V) shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.95.

About (KDI.V) (CVE:KDI)

Kennady Diamonds Inc engages in the discovery, evaluation, exploration, and development of diamond properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Kennady North diamond project that comprises 22 federal leases and 58 mineral claims covering an area of 67,164.17 hectares located in the north-east of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for (KDI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (KDI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.