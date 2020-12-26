KickToken Achieves Market Cap of $584,371.57 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. KickToken has a market cap of $584,371.57 and approximately $182,667.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitMart, KuCoin and COSS. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00043105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00300016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, COSS, KuCoin, Livecoin, BitMart, Dcoin, HitBTC, Coinsbit, ProBit Exchange, OOOBTC, YoBit, Gate.io, CoinBene, Mercatox, ABCC, P2PB2B, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

