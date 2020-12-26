Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) Shares Gap Up to $78.85

Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.85, but opened at $82.40. Kier Group plc (KIE.L) shares last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 574,321 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.37. The firm has a market cap of £128.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85.

Kier Group plc (KIE.L) Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

