Kin Price Tops $0.0001 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $99.00 million and approximately $556,787.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kin has traded 78.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00129782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00207622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.00638400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00338408 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

