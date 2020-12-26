King DAG Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. King DAG has a total market cap of $14.67 million and $1.59 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One King DAG token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00130944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00641550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00158142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00343244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00093569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00057687 BTC.

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

