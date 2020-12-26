Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.42

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.42 and traded as low as $58.45. Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) shares last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 12,657 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £107.42 million and a P/E ratio of 31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.43.

In other news, insider Gilbert McCarthy sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,790 ($101.78), for a total value of £2,028,671.80 ($2,650,472.69).

Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) Company Profile (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

