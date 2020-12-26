Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Kleros has a market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004816 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,081,645 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

