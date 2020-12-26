Kleros (PNK) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004816 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,081,645 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

