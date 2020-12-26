Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.02

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.02 and traded as high as $55.35. Konami shares last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 1,942 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNMCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.80.

About Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

