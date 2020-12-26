KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Trading Down 0.4%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.71. 2,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 24,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSRYY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

About KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY)

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

