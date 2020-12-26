Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

