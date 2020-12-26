Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Tops $3.67 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. Lamden has a market cap of $3.67 million and $37,627.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

