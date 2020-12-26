Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 49.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

