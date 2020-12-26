Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Leaf Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

NASDAQ LEAF opened at $4.54 on Friday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,300.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.