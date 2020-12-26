Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leju from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Leju from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Leju alerts:

LEJU stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Leju will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.