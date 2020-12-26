Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report sales of $138.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leslie’s.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $27.48. 693,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

