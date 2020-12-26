Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

