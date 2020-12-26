Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

LXRX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 104,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

