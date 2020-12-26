Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $174.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.50.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $159.43 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

