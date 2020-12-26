Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LCUT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $321.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 292,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

