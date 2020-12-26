Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.