Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

