Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

