Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limoneira from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $302.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 190.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter worth about $188,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.