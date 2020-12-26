Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.91 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and approximately $12.91 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $131.96 or 0.00512176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,174,774 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.