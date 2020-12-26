Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Trading 12% Higher

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) shares traded up 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.29. 503,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 323,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

