Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $289.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LFUS. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.75.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $251.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $253.70.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,833,331.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,066,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Littelfuse by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 11,568.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 182,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

