Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,531. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.