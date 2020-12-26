LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $99.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $100.70 million. LivePerson posted sales of $79.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $363.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.20 million to $365.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.54 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. LivePerson’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LPSN. B. Riley boosted their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

LPSN traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. 362,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.38. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,834 shares of company stock valued at $20,550,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivePerson by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

