Lobe Sciences (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Trading 6% Higher

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 960,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 526,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Lobe Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTSIF)

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a growth-oriented technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Greenstar Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to Lobe Sciences Ltd.

