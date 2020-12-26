Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

LL opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $414,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 248.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

