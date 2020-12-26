Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,136 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 33.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 42.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,152 shares of company stock worth $3,742,115 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.