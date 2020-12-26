Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) (CVE:LUM)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 16,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 206,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

