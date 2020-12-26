Lunyr (LUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $142,090.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $186,820.69 and approximately $142,090.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00283007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015039 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

