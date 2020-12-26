MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.36.

MGNX opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

