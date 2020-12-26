MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei Sells 15,000 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,454,651.15.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$166,921.00.

Shares of TSE MAG traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,523. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.49.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3994969 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.01.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

