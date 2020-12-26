Maincoin (MNC) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $923,001.42 and $10,263.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00030889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00283984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

