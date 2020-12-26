Maker Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Maker has a market capitalization of $535.13 million and approximately $35.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $536.38 or 0.02072306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kyber Network, Bibox and GOPAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00042144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00292098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015439 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 997,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC, CoinMex, Bibox, GOPAX, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network, DDEX, IDEX, BitMart, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

