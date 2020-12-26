MalwareChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $684.00 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $154,743.31 and $684.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MalwareChain has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MalwareChain alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00139991 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00026097 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com.

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MalwareChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MalwareChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.