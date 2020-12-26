Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.78.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $275.05 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $287.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $216,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $80,841,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

